A Farmington woman was seriously injured in a crash at U.S. 67 and Route H in St. Francois County Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:20 a.m. Pamela Polaski, 48, of Farmington, was driving a 2017 Ford Focus east on Route H when she crossed U.S. 67 into the path of a northbound 2012 Ford F250 driven by Mary Dixon, 50, of Fredericktown.