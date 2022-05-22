One-vehicle accidents reported

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a one-vehicle accident with multiple injuries early Sunday morning, according to crash reports.

At 3:20 a.m. in St. Francois County, a juvenile, 17, of Irondale was reportedly traveling south on House Road when the 1998 Honda Accord he was driving skidded off the left side of the road and struck a brick wall.

A passenger, also a juvenile, 16, of Leadwood, was said to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. Another juvenile passenger, 16, of Park Hills, suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, according to the MSHP.

The patrol also responded to a one-vehicle accident Friday evening.

At 5:24 p.m. in Jefferson County, Brian K. Smith, 44, of Bonne Terre, was traveling south on Interstate 55 when the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a metal guardrail, the MSHP reports. The truck returned to the road before traveling across all lanes of traffic and struck a concrete median and overturned. Damage listed to the truck was total.

A juvenile, 2, was also reported to be in the truck at the time. Smith, who the crash report states was not wearing a safety device, received serious injuries while the juvenile received minor injuries.

Smith was reportedly taken by Rock Townships Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South, and the juvenile was taken by Rock Townships Ambulance District to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

