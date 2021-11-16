Overturned tractor trailer shuts down lane of Highway 32; Teen injured in separate crash on US 67

A tractor trailer carrying a load of groceries eastbound on Highway 32 east of Farmington ran off the roadway and overturned Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m.

Farmington Fire Captain Kyle Carter stated the driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The eastbound lane of Highway 32 was closed for several hours with drivers using the left-turn lane as crews hand unloaded the truck, under supervision of the health department, before uprighting the truck and trailer.

A Farmington teen was seriously injured in a crash on US 67 at Canterberry Road in St. Francois County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:49 p.m. a 17-year-old male was operating a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette on southbound US 67 when he attempted to make a right turn onto Canterberry Road. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, became airborne and struck an embankment.

The report states he was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital South.

The Corvette was listed as totaled. The juvenile reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

