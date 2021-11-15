Park Hills man, child injured in crash on US 67 Sunday

A Park Hills man and a child were injured in a crash on US 67 Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:24 p.m. Dennis Frank Marler, 35, of Park Hills, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on US 67 south of Shannon Road when he traveled off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The report states Marler received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. An 8-year-old child received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. Marler was not wearing a seat belt.

