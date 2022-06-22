Park Hills man dies in one-vehicle accident, others injured in separate crashes Tuesday

A Park Hills man was killed and multiple other area motorists were injured in separate Tuesday accidents in St. Francois, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 29-year-old Steven Monia of Park Hills was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla north on St. Joe Drive in Park Hills Tuesday morning.

The report states that at 9:48 a.m., Monia’s car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete pylon support at the intersection of St. Joe and Parkway Drive. The report indicates the man was pronounced dead by St. Francois County Assistant Coroner Greg Armstrong at 10:02 a.m. and taken to the St. Francois County Morgue.

Monia was listed as not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Later on Tuesday, a motorcyclist was injured in a separate, one-vehicle crash in Washington County.

The MSHP report states that 44-year-old Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was driving a 2015 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle north on Highway 21 when, at 3:10 p.m., the bike traveled off the right side of the road and overturned east of Highway 47.

Wilkinson sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment, according to the report.

The patrol noted Wilkinson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The report lists damage to the motorcycle as minor.

A teen driver was injured after hitting a utility pole and a tree in a separate accident Tuesday afternoon in St. Francois County.

According to the crash report, a 16-year-old driver from Park Hills was heading south on Germania Road in a 2008 Ford F-150 truck. The report states that, at 3:22 p.m., the truck traveled off the right road edge, striking a utility pole and a tree a quarter of a mile south of Tiffany Road outside Terre Du Lac.

The juvenile reportedly received moderate injuries in the accident and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

The MSHP reports the teen was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and damage to the truck was listed as total.

Another juvenile was injured while riding as a passenger in a truck that turned over in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday night.

The MSHP crash report states that 18-year-old Elijah Wann of Farmington was driving a 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck heading west on Saline Creek Road with his 17-year-old male passenger, also of Farmington.

At 8:25 p.m., the report states, the truck traveled off the left side of the road and Wann overcorrected the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly returned to the road and flipped on Saline Creek Road east of Cave Road.

The MSHP reports Wann was uninjured in the crash, but his juvenile passenger sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

The patrol stated Wann was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, while the juvenile passenger was wearing a seat belt. Damage to the truck is listed in the report as moderate.

An area man was injured in a separate accident occurring in Washington County Tuesday evening.

According to the MSHP crash report, 50-year-old Doyle Dunivan of Cadet was driving a 1998 Honda Accord south on Highway 47 when at 8:30 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree south of Eagle Road.

The report states Dunivan was moderately injured in the collision and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.

The man was reportedly wearing a seat belt during the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as extensive.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.