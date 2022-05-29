 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Park Hills man fatally injured in accident, Sunday

  • 0
MSHP accidents WEB ONLY

A Park Hills man received fatal injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The MSHP crash report states Joshua J. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills was driving a 2002 Honda VT600C east on Route O west of Hillsboro Road in St. Francois County.

The report states that at 3:05 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, ejecting the driver. 

Tripp's injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:19 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Greg Armstrong.

According to the MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

In an unrelated one-vehicle accident Friday, an area teen was injured in St. Francois County.

The MSHP crash report states that a 15-year-old male juvenile from Farmington was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze north on Route EE south of Turley Mill Road, Friday.

People are also reading…

The report says that at 6:35 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the car to skid off the left side of the roadway and strike a tree.

The teen reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.

The MSHP listed the driver as wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as total.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-vehicle accidents reported

One-vehicle accidents reported

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a one-vehicle accident with multiple injuries early Sunday morning, according to crash reports.

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News