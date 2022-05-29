Park Hills man fatally injured in accident, Sunday

A Park Hills man received fatal injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The MSHP crash report states Joshua J. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills was driving a 2002 Honda VT600C east on Route O west of Hillsboro Road in St. Francois County.

The report states that at 3:05 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, ejecting the driver.

Tripp's injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:19 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Greg Armstrong.

According to the MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

In an unrelated one-vehicle accident Friday, an area teen was injured in St. Francois County.

The MSHP crash report states that a 15-year-old male juvenile from Farmington was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze north on Route EE south of Turley Mill Road, Friday.

The report says that at 6:35 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the car to skid off the left side of the roadway and strike a tree.

The teen reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.

The MSHP listed the driver as wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as total.

