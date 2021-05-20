Park Hills man injured after box truck overturns Wednesday

An area man was injured after his box truck overturned on US 67 in St. Francois County Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 66-year-old Steven Raymer of Park Hills was driving a 2014 Freightliner box truck southbound on US 67 Wednesday morning.

The report states at 6:50 a.m., the man's truck traveled off the roadway and overturned on an embankment south of Highway 32.

The MSHP reports that Raymer, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance.

Damage to the truck was listed as "moderate," according to the crash report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

