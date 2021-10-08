Park Hills man injured in accident on HIghway 8

A Park Hills man was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 8 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 1 p.m., Patrick J. Diedrich, 20, was driving a 1992 Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 8, east of Railroad Road, when he pulled off the side of the road because of heavy rain. The vehicle began sliding and the roadway gave out, the report said. The vehicle then overturned down an embankment.

Diedrich, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

In a separate accident on Thursday in Ste. Genevieve County, three people were injured on Interstate 55, a MSHP report stated.

A 2017 Freightliner Conventional was being driven by Queentin J. Arceneaux, 44, of Crowley, Louisiana, southbound on I-55 near mile marker 158. A 2021 Freightliner Conventional driven by Maria C. Pacheco-Garcia, 41, of McAllen, Texas, was stopped in the right lane due to a separate crash ahead and an unknown tractor trailer was stopped in the left lane for the crash.