Park Hills man injured in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP's) Troop E reported a Park Hills man sustained injuries in Bollinger County Tuesday afternoon.

The patrol report indicates a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Tammy M. Ellebracht, 45, of Zalma, was heading south on H Highway, three miles north of Zalma, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Chevy Silverado being driven north on H Highway by Sandra K. Galloway, 73, of Zalma.

Damage listed to the Jetta was moderate, and Ellebracht and a passenger, 45-year-old Gregory K. Masters of Park Hills, were reported to have received moderate injuries and to have been transported by Bollinger County EMS to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Damage listed to the Silverado was listed as total, but Galloway's injuries were listed as minor. She was taken by private conveyance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

All involved in the accident were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

