Park Hills man injured in motorcycle accident
Park Hills man injured in motorcycle accident

Missouri State Highway Patrol
A Park Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The reports state at 8:40 p.m., Matthew C. Minx, 26, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan northbound on Route U. He attempted to make a right turn onto Hopewell Road when the undercarriage of the motorcycle struck the road, causing it to travel off the roadway and overturn.

Minx, who reportedly wasn't wearing a safety device, was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.

Minor damage was listed to the motorcycle.

Minx was charged with driving while intoxicated, a MSHP report said.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

