Park Hills residents injured in Flat River Road accident

A Park Hills woman was moderately injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon on Flat River Road in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 4:30 p.m., it was reported a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jackie W. Boyd, 55, of Park Hills, was traveling east on Flat River Road at Busenbark Road and turned left into a business. A 2011 Mazda CX7 driven by Stephen P. Haynes, 49, of Park Hills, was traveling west and attempted to avoid the truck. The SUV traveled off the right side of Flat River Road and the front of the truck struck the front right of the SUV.

Carolyn S. Snyder, 44, of Park Hills, a passenger in the SUV was moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District, according to the MSHP.

The two drivers and two more passengers in the SUV, Cassandra M. Rau, 22, of Park Hills, and Cheyanne N. Haynes, 23, of Park Hills, were taken by ambulance to Parkland with minor injuries.

The drivers and passengers were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

Damage to the SUV was listed as moderate and there was no damage to the truck.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

