Fatal accident Friday afternoon

An accident on Highway 32 claims the life of a Park Hills woman Friday.

A Park Hills woman was killed in a crash Friday on Highway 32 west of Elvins Boulevard.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bonnie Caby, 48, was traveling eastbound on Highway 32 in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala when at 4:45 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the left edge of the road.

Caby reportedly over-corrected and traveled off the right side of the highway and down a steep embankment.

The report states that the car overturned and struck several trees before coming to a rest. Caby was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:49.pm. by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin.

According to the crash report, Caby was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

