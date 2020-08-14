Park Hills woman injured in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Park Hills woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Brittnay Marler was driving a 1989 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck southbound on Davis Crossing Road Thursday morning.

The report states that Marler fell asleep while driving, causing the truck to travel off of the right side of the roadway and strike a tree at 7:30 a.m.

Marler received minor injuries and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment.

The crash report indicates that the woman was not wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as “extensive.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

