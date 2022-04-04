Patrol releases crash report on Saturday double fatality

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its official report for the Saturday morning crash that took the life of West County High School junior Katlynn Newhouse.

The report contains a second fatality, that of Damian A. Nino, 57, of Park Hills.

According to the patrol, a 2005 Mazda Tribute driven by Eric L. McCarty, 43, of Fenton, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 8 — a prior report had listed his travel as being in the westbound lanes— with Nino as passenger. East of Dayne Lane, the Mazda crashed head-on into the path of the eastbound 2005 Chevy Cobalt being driven by Newhouse, 17, of Leadwood.

The report indicates Newhouse, who the patrol reported was not wearing a seat belt, and Nino, who was wearing a seat belt, were pronounced dead 20 minutes apart and taken to the St. Francois County Morgue.

The driver of the Mazda, McCarty, reportedly was wearing a seat belt and received serious injuries. He was taken by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

A stretch of Highway 8 is already named in memory of a late classmate of Newhouse's, Ethan Bryan, who died on that roadway in a September 16, 2020, crash. He and his friend had been heading home from baseball practice.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

