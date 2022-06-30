Patrol reports accident on 32

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two recent accidents.

Thursday morning, according to MSHP, a 2011 Chrysler 200 being driven by Carol A. Dirnberger, 68, of Oran, heading east on Highway 32 east of Route A turned into the path of a 2010 Mazda 5 being driven by Samantha J. Lindsey, 33, of Perryville, and the vehicles collided, the Chrysler 200 veering off the north side of the road, entering a parking lot and hitting a 2020 Ford Expedition being driven by 28-year-old Daniel J. Macke of Cape Girardeau.

Dirnberger, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance with moderate injuries. The Chrysler 200 and Mazda 5 were reportedly totaled and the expedition's damage was listed as moderate.

Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 67, north of Highway 8 at about 3:45 p.m., a Dodge Neon driven by 30-year-old Alicia R. Jones of Leadwood reportedly hit the rear of a 2008 Ford Focus being driven by Jimmie A. Perkso, 60, of Potosi, which started a chain reaction, causing the front of the Ford Focus to hit the back end of a 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by Alyssa J. Engelken, 25, of Doniphan.

Jones was taken to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries, according to the patrol. She was listed as not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Damage to her neon was reported as total, the Ford Focus's damage was listed as extensive, and the Ford Explorer's damage was indicated by the patrol as minor.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

