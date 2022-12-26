Patrol reports crash

As of Monday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C crash reports listed only one weekend accident over the holiday.

On Saturday at 3:25 p.m., a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by James S. Smith, 40, of Irondale, reportedly traveled off the right side of Berry Road, north of Industrial Drive near Bonne Terre.

The southbound pickup truck hit a mailbox, a utility pole wire and a tree, but the patrol report listed minor damage to the truck and minor injuries to the driver, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

Smith was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.