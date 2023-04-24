The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents occurring in recent days, including a Monday morning fatality in Perry County involving a Ste. Genevieve man.

Highway Patrol Troop C reports that at 5:55 a.m. Monday, Robert C. Seibel, 24, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt north on State Highway 51, 100 feet north of Perry County Road 210, when the Cobalt crossed the center line and hit the front end of a southbound 2015 Ford transit van being driven by Carl L. Duffie, 66, of St. Libory, Illinois.

Seibel was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:52 a.m. by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert and taken to the Perry County Morgue. Seibel was reported as not having worn a seat belt and the Cobalt's damage was listed as "total."

According to the patrol, the other driver, Duffie, was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to St. Louis University Hospital by Air Evac. Damage to the van was listed as "extensive." Perry County Towing removed both vehicles from the scene.

Troop C's crash reports include a Sunday evening accident involving a 2002 Chevy Silverado being driven north on Highway 47 west of Pond Creek Road in Washington County. The driver, reported as Katelyn N. Watkins, 19, of Desloge, reportedly became incapacitated while driving and lost control of the truck, crossed the center of the road, ran off the left side, hit a tree and traveled down an embankment.

Watkins' injuries were listed as minor and she was reportedly wearing a seat belt. She was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital, and the truck was towed by Harry's with moderate damage.

MSHP's Troop E reported a two-car, Saturday evening accident in Madison County that resulted in minor injuries for a driver and his passenger.

The crash report states a 2006 Infiniti driven by Troy E. Cureton, 88, of Fredericktown was heading south on Highway OO one mile north of Fredericktown when it failed to yield to and hit a 2005 Ford F-150 being driven south on OO by Riley J. Sherrill, 21, of Fredericktown.

Sherill and a passenger, Hunter L. Scaggs, 28, of Fredericktown, received minor accidents, according to the patrol, and were taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center.

All men were reportedly wearing seat belts. Damage to the truck was listed as "extensive" and damage to the Infiniti was listed as "moderate." Both cars were taken from the scene by D&D Towing.

A Friday evening accident in Jefferson County reported by MSHP's Troop C involved a 2020 Daix Ice Bear motorcycle being driven north on U.S. 61 at Country Haven Drive by Anthony A. Curtis, 37, of Desloge.

According to the patrol, Curtis failed to notice a 2017 Honda Accord-- driven by Pamela K. Richman, 63, of Desloge and also headed north on U.S. 61-- was stopped in traffic.

When the motorcycle hit the back of the Accord, Curtis was ejected and hit the pavement, the report states, and Curtis was taken by Rock Township Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was moderately damaged, taken home from the scene by a family member. Damage to the Accord was listed as "minor" and it was driven away. Richman was listed as wearing a seat belt.

A two-car accident resulted in minor injuries to four people in a Friday afternoon accident in St. Francois County.

Troop C reports a 2013 Kia Forte, driven by Tesha M. Groves, 49, of Desloge, was heading south and stopped at a stop sign on Janice Drive near Highway 8, when a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, being driven west on Highway 8 by Beverly R. DeClue, 22, of Mineral Point, approached.

The patrol reports the Kia pulled in front of the Chevy and the Chevy hit its left side, resulting in moderate damage to both vehicles. The vehicles were removed by Buckley's Towing. Groves was listed as not wearing a seat belt, but received no reported injuries.

According to the Troop C patrol, three juveniles in the Cobalt -- an infant, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old-- as well as DeClue were all wearing safety restraints, received minor injuries and were taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.