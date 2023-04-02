The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C reported several accidents in recent days, including an ATV accident in St. Joe State Park.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francois County, MSHP reports, a 2015 Polaris Sportsman ATV, being driven by Alexandra P. Steffens, 23, of Des Moines, Iowa, was heading north on Trail 700 near Trail 701 when it made a left turn and flipped over.

Steffens was reportedly ejected from the ATV and taken by St. Francois County EMS to Parkland Health Center in Farmington with minor injuries. The patrol report states she was wearing a safety device, and damage to the ATV was minor.

In a separate crash report, MSHP responded to an accident at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in Washington County on Highway 47, south of Forest Lane.

The report indicates a 2005 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle, being driven north on Highway 47, traveled off the edge of the road and turned over.

The driver, Stanley Q. Roche, 76, of St. Louis, was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries, according to the patrol.

Roche was listed as wearing a helmet, and damage to the Harley was listed as extensive.

MSHP reported a separate accident that occurred earlier on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. when a 2010 Ford Escape was being driven west on Highway A, east of Walnut Drive, by Linda L. Courtway, 69, of Sullivan.

According to the patrol, the Ford Escape traveled off the edge of Highway A and the front right side of the SUV hit a tree, overturning the vehicle.

Damage to the Ford Escape was listed as "total" and Courtway was reportedly taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. MSHP reports she was not wearing a seat belt.