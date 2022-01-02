 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Patrol reports Friday accident

WEB ONLY MSHP

The Missouri State Highway Patrol ended 2021 in the area by responding to a single-vehicle accident with injuries in Washington County Friday afternoon.

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Pamelia A. Duty, 61, of Sullivan was reportedly travelling south on Hwy 185, north of Gun Club Road, when she drove off the right side of the road, went airborne, struck the ground and overturned.

The patrol report states that Duty suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Two juvenile passengers, ages 2 and 8, also of Sullivan, were transported by Washington County Ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to the patrol.

The report lists all occupants as wearing appropriate restraints at the time of the accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports several crashes

MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a sc…

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in Iron County Friday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News