Patrol reports Friday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol ended 2021 in the area by responding to a single-vehicle accident with injuries in Washington County Friday afternoon.

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Pamelia A. Duty, 61, of Sullivan was reportedly travelling south on Hwy 185, north of Gun Club Road, when she drove off the right side of the road, went airborne, struck the ground and overturned.

The patrol report states that Duty suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Two juvenile passengers, ages 2 and 8, also of Sullivan, were transported by Washington County Ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to the patrol.

The report lists all occupants as wearing appropriate restraints at the time of the accident.

