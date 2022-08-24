Patrol reports Route K accidents

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Route K has seen its share of accidents lately.

On Tuesday at about 9:27 p.m., the patrol responded to an accident that resulted in serious injuries to Richard D. Self, 59, of Bonne Terre.

MSHP Troop C reports that Self was driving a 2017 Chevy Malibu east in the westbound lane of Highway K, west of Hillsboro Road. A 2010 Toyota Tundra was being driven west on that very stretch of highway by Marvin G. Rellergert, 78, of Bonne Terre.

The patrol report indicates Rellergert's truck swerved to avoid the Malibu driven by Self, but the front right end of the Malibu hit the front right end of the Tundra, flipping the Malibu.

Self, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was listed as having serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Rellergert, who was listed as wearing a seat belt, experienced minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center.

Troop C reported a separate, single-car accident with a deer on Route K on Sunday night, east of Stormy Lane.

MSHP reports Ashley R. Bates, 26, of Bonne Terre, received minor injuries when the 2015 Ford Explorer she was driving west on Route K hit the deer. She was wearing a seat belt. The report indicates she was taken to Parkland Health Center.