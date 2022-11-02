Patrol reports several accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicate a few accidents in recent days have involved inattention to or overestimation of road conditions.

In St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon, according to MSHP's crash reports, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt heading east on Highway K at Clay Street and driven by Cameron M. Nunn, 23, of Bonne Terre, was moving too fast for the road conditions and started skidding counterclockwise. The report indicates the vehicle was hit by an oncoming 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jamie L. Pruett, 37, of Park Hills.

Two were taken to Parkland Health Center North by St. Francois County Ambulance. Pruett's injuries were listed as moderate, and the patrol lists her as having worn a seat belt. A passenger in the Chevy Cobalt, Cierra T. Connell, 23, of Bonne Terre, was listed as having minor injuries, and she and driver Nunn were both listed as not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

In Washington County Monday morning, a 1998 Dodge 1500, driven by Hayden D. Asbridge, 18, of Belgrade, was heading east on Route C at Burr Street when it reportedly ran off the right side of the road and turned over.

Asbridge, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, incurred minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial by Washington County Ambulance District. The pickup truck's damage was listed as "total."

About an hour earlier on Monday, in an unrelated accident in St. Francois County, a 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by Kenneth J. Braun, 50, of Ironton, was reported to have run through a stop sign as it was heading north on Highway 221 at Route NN, crossed an intersection and hit a highway warning sign.

Braun was listed as not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. Damage to the truck was listed as extensive. He was reportedly driven to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

In Madison County on Sunday at 5:50 p.m., MSHP reports, a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Sarah B. Fish, 33, of Fredericktown, reportedly hydroplaned and struck a bridge as it was being driven south on U.S. 67 about a mile south of Fredericktown.

The Troop E report states both Fish and a 5-year-old Fredericktown passenger were wearing safety devices and received minor injuries, transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center. Damage to the Fusion was listed as moderate and it was able to be driven from the scene.