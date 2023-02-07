The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported injuries and vehicle damage following three accidents involving area motorists this week.

On Sunday, an area man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Washington County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 42-year-old Robert P. Briglia of Belgrade was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck east on Highway 32 between Bismarck and Caledonia Sunday morning.

The report states Briglia was driving too fast for the road conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck reportedly traveled off the right side of the highway and returned to the pavement before running off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned several times. The MSHP said the accident happened at about 8:03 a.m. in the area of Highway 32 at McFarland Road.

The report states Briglia sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. The man was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred, according to safety officials.

Damage to the GMC Sierra was listed in the report as total.

An area driver was injured in a separate one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 29-year-old Justin D. Laburay of Ironton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck north on Highway N Tuesday. At about 5:38 a.m., the report states, Laburay traveled off the right edge of the highway. The man reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned before striking a fence.

Laburay received minor injuries in the accident and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Iron County Memorial Hospital. The MSHP reports the man was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Damage to the truck was listed in the report as total.

A multi-vehicle accident on Monday left one area resident uninjured in St. Louis County.

The MSHP crash report states that 60-year-old William T. Willis of Farmington was heading south on I-270, south of State Highway 21, driving a 2005 Ford Focus Monday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., the report states, 55-year-old Brian K. Hale of De Soto, driving a 1998 Freightliner dump truck, braked to avoid another vehicle, causing the dump truck to slide across the highway. The front of a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck the rear of Hale’s dump truck. The dump truck and F-150 impacted a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 driven by 38-year-old Adam J. Sandheinrich of Smithton, Illinois. Willis’ Ford Focus then hit the trailer being hauled by Sandheinrich.

The MSHP indicates Hale sustained moderate injuries in the collision, while Sandheinrich was mildly injured. Both drivers were reportedly taken to Mercy Hospital South for their injuries.

Willis and the other motorists were reportedly uninjured in the accident.

The report states that all drivers involved in Monday’s accident were wearing seat belts at the time of the collisions. Damage to the dump truck was listed in the report as extensive, and the other three trucks were reportedly totaled.