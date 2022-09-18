Patrol reports several weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries throughout the past weekend, according to its reports.

On Sunday, at 9:55 a.m. in Washington County at the intersection of Highways 8 and U, a 2014 Ford Focus driven west on Hwy 8 by a 16-year-old Mineral Point young woman attempted to turn left on Highway U and drove into the path of an eastbound 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Mark A. Valdez, 60, of Farmington.

MSHP reports the juvenile driver suffered serious injuries and a passenger, a 13-year-old Mineral Point young man, suffered moderate injuries in the incident. Both were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment. The report states that all who were involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts. Damage to both vehicles was listed as "total."

Also in Washington County, on Saturday at 4:12 p.m., a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by Mark Bone, 59, of Potosi was traveling west on Kingston Road east of Rivercrest Drive at what the patrol listed as excessive speed downhill on gravel. MSHP reports Bone braked, began to skid, and overcorrected to the left. The vehicle then rotated and ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Patrol reports state the vehicle returned to the road, continued to rotate with the rear of the vehicle striking an embankment, ran off the road to the left again and caught fire.

The driver and a passenger, Arthur L. Littrell, 69, of Potosi both suffered serious injuries and were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, according to MSHP. The report states neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the vehicle was totaled.

The patrol noted in a separate accident on Friday, at 2:05 p.m. in St. Francois County, a 2017 Honda 250cc motorcycle driven by Jeremiah W. Barks, 33, of Farmington was traveling west on Highway 32 and slowed to turn left on Highway B when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a 2003 Buick Rendezvous driven by Amie G. Pullen, 38, of Park Hills.

Barks was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries, the patrol reports. He was listed as wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and Pullen was listed as wearing a seatbelt. Damage to both vehicles was listed as moderate.