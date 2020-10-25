Patrol reports several weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to several accidents over the weekend.

At 2:47 p.m. Saturday, a 1983 Chevrolet Sports Van driven south on Route B in St. Francois County by Robert F. Noll, 57, Park Hills, travelled off the right side of the road and struck a pole, according to reports.

The patrol reported Noll was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South and treated for moderate injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 10:30 p.m. that night, a Washington County man was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance with serious injuries, according to the patrol.

Haden M. Civey, 27, Caledonia, was traveling north on Missouri 21 north of Route C in a 2007 Toyota Scion TC when he travelled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and travelled off the left side of the road and struck the ground. He was listed by the patrol as not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

At 1:08 a.m. Sunday, a northbound 2010 Ford Fusion was being driven on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County at the 157 mile marker when it struck the rear of a northbound 1989 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Lori A. Rollett, 57, Perryville, according to the patrol.

Rollett was reported to have travelled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. A passenger, Shirley M. Rollett, 81, Perryville, was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died from her injuries. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene and is unknown at this time.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.