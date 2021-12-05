Patrol reports three accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of accidents that occurred over the weekend.

Sunday at about 9 a.m., the patrol reported, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Anthony Jones, 29, of Potosi, crossed the center of northbound Highway 185 south of Sleepy Hollow Road in Franklin County, travelled of the left side of the road and struck a tree. A passenger, Catherine A. Jones, 56, of Potosi, reportedly received moderate injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan by Missouri Baptist Ambulance.

Damage to the truck was listed as extensive, and neither driver nor occupant was reported as wearing a seatbelt.

In a separate accident, the MSHP reported a fatality that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the patrol report, a 2020 Polaris Razor being driven east by Ruth Shepard, 58, of French Village, traveled off the right side of Office Road west of Bookholtz Road, striking a tree and a warning sign. The Polaris reportedly returned to the road briefly before beginning to overturn, ejecting Shepard as it travelled off the right side of the road a second time.

Shepard was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel at 3:26 a.m. and taken to the St. Francois County Morgue by the coroner. The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department assisted.

Damage to the Polaris was listed as moderate. The patrol reported no safety devices were used while it was being driven.

On Friday afternoon, MSHP reported, a Washington County accident happened on Highway 8 at Jargon Road.

According to the patrol, a 2006 Chevy Equinox driven west by Lacey C. Strube, 35, of Potosi, engaged its brakes to avoid a stopped vehicle in the road, causing a 2008 Jeep Patriot being driven by Ardell O. Gray, 79, of Potosi, to strike the Equinox. A passenger in the Jeep, Shirley M. Gray, 76, of Potosi, was listed as sustaining minor injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

All were reported as wearing seatbelts. Damage to the Jeep was listed as moderate, while damage listed to the Equinox was extensive.

