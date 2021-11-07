Patrol reports two area accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to two accidents with injuries in the area on Sunday.

At 7:28 a.m. in St. Francois County, Jasmine J. Cochran, 20, of Farmington was reportedly traveling north on Route OO south of the Busiek Cutoff Road when she drove off the west side of the roadway in a 2003 Ford Taurus and struck a utility pole.

According to the MSHP report, Cochran was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington and treated for moderate injuries.

MSHP reports the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was listed as totaled and taken away by Marler’s Towing.

The patrol also reported, at 12:08 p.m. in Washington County, a 2017 Kawasaki EN650 operated by Oigimer Torres Velazques, 25, of St. Louis was traveling west on Route P east of Rosaray Drive when he failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed the centerline of the roadway. In doing so, Torres Velazques reportedly struck an unknown eastbound vehicle, traveled off the south side of the roadway and was ejected.

The unknown vehicle left the scene and Torres Velazques was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the report, the motorcycle had moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Elliott’s Towing.

