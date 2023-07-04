The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported several accidents since Saturday, all involving people over the age of 70.

According to MSHP Troop C crash reports, a 2013 Honda Pilot was being driven south near 1344 Highway 221 in St. Francois County at 2:49 p.m. on Monday by Sharon J. Womble, 73, of Middlebrook when it left the right side of Highway 221 and hit a large rock.

The patrol reports St. Francois County Ambulance District took Womble to Parkland Health Center South in Farmington with minor injuries. She was reported as not wearing a seat belt.

The Honda Pilot was removed from the road by Marler’s Towing.

MSHP Troop C reported an accident on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. involving a 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Esther Gerdiman, 71, of Weldon Spring. The report states the motorcycle was heading south on Route P south of Rosaray Drive in Washington County before failing to negotiate a left curve and overcorrecting before overturning.

The report states Gerdiman was taken to Mercy Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. Reportedly, Gerdiman was wearing a helmet.

The report also states that the motorcycle was towed by Elliot’s Towing, facing extensive damage.

MSHP Troop E reported another accident on Sunday just before noon involving a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Samuel Whited, 72, of Ironton. The report states that the accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in Washington County as the truck traveled north on State Highway 49, four miles north of Annapolis. According to the MSHP, the pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the right of the road, striking a chevron signpost and a tree.

The report shows Whited suffered minor injuries and was transported to Iron County Hospital by ambulance. The report also states that Whited was wearing a seat belt.

The report lists the 1999 Ford F150 as totaled and taken from the scene by Forshees Towing.

MSHP Troop E shows an unrelated accident, also on Sunday, involving a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Thomas Rhea, 76, of Fredericktown. The report states that the Jeep was heading west on route E in Madison Count, nine miles west of Fredericktown, before running off an embankment in a driveway and overturning.

Rhea was reportedly taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries. The report shows he was wearing a seat belt.

According to the patrol, the Jeep was moderately damaged and taken from the scene by D&D Towing.

MSHP Troop E reported an accident last Friday involving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by Donna Warren, 78, of Annapolis. The report states the Town Car was heading west towards Highway 49 in Iron County before it veered off the left side of the road and overturned.

Warren’s injuries were reported as moderate, and Air Evac took her to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The report shows Warren was wearing her seat belt.

The report states that the Town Car was totaled and removed from the scene by Forshees Towing.