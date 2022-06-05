Patrol reports weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries in the area during the weekend, according to crash reports.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday in St. Francois County, a 2020 Can-Am Defender operated by Robert L. Millmaker, 31, of Park Hills, was being driven on private property at 4305 Hwy. O when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

The patrol reports Millmaker suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance and a juvenile, 7, of Park Hills suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital South. MSHP's report indicates neither was wearing a safety device. The side-by-side was left where it was parked.

MSHP's arrest reports indicate Millmaker was arrested on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated — child under 17 years old.

In an unrelated accident, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday in Washington County, a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by Kayla R. Fischer, 34, of St. Louis, was being driven south on Kingston Road south of Hwy. 47 when the car reportedly traveled off the west side of the road and struck a tree, according to a patrol report.

Fischer was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. She was reported as not wearing a seatbelt. Damage to the Camry was listed as total.

On Friday at 4:33 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, Edward Leibnitz, 61, of Brooklyn, New York, was reportedly traveling west on Hwy. F east of Bloom Road on an HP Velotechnik tricycle with a trailer when the trailer was struck from the rear by a 2002 Ford Escape driven west by Kenneth P. Griffard, 70, of Ste. Genevieve. The crash report states Leibnitz’s recumbent tricycle overturned and he was ejected.

Leibnitz was transported by Lifenet to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries, according to MSHP. The recumbent tricycle's damage was listed as total.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

