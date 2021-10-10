Patrol responds to multiple accidents this weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents in the area over the weekend, including a fatal accident Saturday in Jefferson County that involved a Bonne Terre woman.

The patrol reported that at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday, Mary J. Weinkein, 66, was driving north on U.S. 67 when the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker she was driving south of Mt. Olive Road blew a rear tire. Weinkein overcorrected to the left, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Weinkein, who was listed in the report as not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the St. Louis County morgue by Superior Mortuary Transport.

A juvenile passenger, 15, of Bonne Terre suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Jefferson Hospital by Joachim Plattin Ambulance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Alissa M. Kaligian, 18, of Ferguson, was reportedly traveling north on Hillsboro Road south of Conway Drive when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving travelled off the right edge of the roadway.