Patrol responds to multiple accidents this weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents in the area over the weekend, including a fatal accident Saturday in Jefferson County that involved a Bonne Terre woman.
The patrol reported that at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday, Mary J. Weinkein, 66, was driving north on U.S. 67 when the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker she was driving south of Mt. Olive Road blew a rear tire. Weinkein overcorrected to the left, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Weinkein, who was listed in the report as not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the St. Louis County morgue by Superior Mortuary Transport.
A juvenile passenger, 15, of Bonne Terre suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Jefferson Hospital by Joachim Plattin Ambulance.
At 2:40 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Alissa M. Kaligian, 18, of Ferguson, was reportedly traveling north on Hillsboro Road south of Conway Drive when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving travelled off the right edge of the roadway.
After overcorrecting, Kaligian then traveled off the left side of the roadway, became airborne and struck a tree. MSHP reports that Kaligian suffered moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment.
At 5 p.m. Friday in St. Francois County, the patrol reports, Justin W. Cook, 29, of Park Hills, attempted to make a U-turn on Hwy. 8 west of Harmon Road in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to yield to a 2014 Harley Davidson XL883 operated by Jeremiah A. Fague, 41, of Mineral Point. Fague attempted to avoid Cook by laying down the motorcycle. Fague and a passenger, Jonathan H. Jacobs, 39, of Mineral Point were reportedly ejected from the vehicle and it struck the rear of the Silverado.
Fague and Jacobs both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance, according to the MSHP report.
At 12:25 p.m. Friday in St. Francois County, Mark T. Parker, 71, of Ironton, was traveling west on Hwy. 221 west of Henson Road when the 2006 Ford F-150 he was driving traveled off the right edge of the road and struck several chevron signs and a mailbox. The report says Parker crossed the center of the road, ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and again traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Parker suffered moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington for treatment, according to MSHP.