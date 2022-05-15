Patrol responds to several accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents with injuries over the weekend.

At 1:55 a.m. Sunday morning in St. Francois County, Chad P. Sweet, 29, of Williamsville was traveling south on Lakeview Drive north of First Street on a 2001 Honda TRX.

The report states he was traveling too fast for the conditions and exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. Sweet was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac helicopter.

At 11:55 a.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, at Three Rivers Road east of Hillsboro Road, Lori Moxley, 58, of Fredericktown was traveling north when the 1993 Chevrolet S10 she was driving ran off right edge of road, overcorrected, returned to the roadway, ran off left side of roadway and struck a tree.

Moxley was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries, according to MSHP.

At 3 a.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Collin L. Hahn, 21, of Cadet was reportedly traveling south on Route BB south of Coffman Road when his 1996 Chevrolet S10 crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.

Hahn was transported by personal vehicle to Parkland Health Center Farmington with moderate injuries, the patrol report states.

On Friday at 11:50 p.m. in Washington County, Jamie L. Kanan, 37, of Mineral Point was traveling north on Route E north of Wicket Road when the 1999 Toyota 4Runner she was driving traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.

The patrol report states Kanan was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries and a passenger, Davie W. Emily, 45, of Desloge was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

