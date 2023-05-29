Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported several accidents occurring in the Parkland over the last week, including a Friday fatality, and one involving a 17-year-old girl.

The fatality reportedly occurred when a 2019 Ford Mustang, being driven north on Highway E by Jared C. Young, 20, of Hillsboro, pulled into the oncoming lane on a curve to pass a 2010 Ford Explorer which was also being driven north on Highway E, by John W. Schneidewind, 57, of De Soto.

Traveling south on Highway E at the time of Young's attempt to pass on a curve was a 2016 Ford F-450 being driven by Brent A Pogue, 47, of Bonne Terre.

According to the patrol's report, Young swerved to the right but the front of the Ford F-450 hit the driver side of the Ford Mustang. The Mustang ran off the right side of the road and caught fire, while the F-450 ran off the left side of the road.

Young was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital St. Louis at 11:23 p.m. on Friday.

Pogue's injuries were listed as moderate and he was listed as wearing a seat belt. The patrol said it was unknown whether Young wore a seat belt.

The Ford Explorer was driven from the scene. The Mustang and F-450 were both listed as totaled and taken from the accident scene by Shanks Towing.

On Saturday evening, according to MSHP, a single-vehicle accident resulting in serious injury occurred when a 2005 Triumph Sprint ST driven by William A Bergner, 45, of Bourbon, was heading east on Highway EE, south of Highway 185, when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left curve, ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned.

The patrol reports Washington County Ambulance took Bergner to Mercy Hospital South to treat serious injuries, although Bergner was wearing a helmet.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as extensive, and Patriot Towing took away the Triumph.

Another unrelated, single-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon in Franklin County, when a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, driven north on Highway N south of Tumbleweed Drive by David R. Herring, 60, of Middle Brook, reportedly crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

MSHP's report states Herring, who was wearing a seat belt, incurred serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance. The truck was totaled.

On Friday evening, an unrelated crash occurred in Ste. Genevieve County when a 2021 Ford Ecosport, driven by Marie A. Foster, 22, of Florissant, was heading south on Highway O at Lakewood Drive and attempted to make a left turn on Lakewood Dr., turning into the path of a 2015 GMC Acadia driven north on Highway O by Christina A. Pfaff, 45, of Ste. Genevieve, and hitting the Acadia head-on.

Foster was reportedly taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were reported as wearing seat belts and both vehicles were removed from the accident secene by Ste. Genevieve Towing.

MSHP Troop E reports that on Highway N north of Middlebrook at 6:42 p.m. May 22, a 2009 Dodge Charger driven by Willie Carter, 19, of Park Hills, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by Alan Ketcherside, 59, of Bismarck, with passengers Phoenix Dover, 23, of Farmington and Erin Declue, 42, of Bismarck.

Ketcherside and Declue were reportedly taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital, facing serious injuries.

Carter and Dover were transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for moderate injuries, according to the patrol.

According to the report, Carter was wearing a seatbelt, and all of the Frontier occupants— Ketcherside, Declue, and Dover— were not.

The report states that the Dodge Charger and the Nissan Frontier incurred extensive damage in the accident, and the vehicles were towed away by Adams Custom Auto.

Another report by MSHP Troop E shows that on Wednesday, a 2006 Volvo S40 driven by a 17-year-old girl with one passenger, Heath St. Clair, 18, of Fredericktown, was traveling west on Madison County Road 208, seven miles east of Fredericktown, when the Volvo ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and flipped.

The minor and St. Clair were taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center. St. Clair's injuries were listed as moderate, the minor's were listed as minor. According to the report, it is unknown whether the 17-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt, but the patrol reported St. Clair was not.

The Volvo was taken from the scene by D&D Towing with what the patrol said were moderate damages.

In an unrelated accident, MSHP Troop C reports that on May 22, a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Raymond Sirclum, 23, of Park Hills, was traveling east on Old Highway 8 and failed to negotiate a curve in the road and began to skid. The Blazer overcorrected and ran off the left side of the highway before jumping back on the road, crossing the centerline, and running into a rock bluff on the right side of the road.

Sirclum was reportedly taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

The report states Sirclum was wearing a seatbelt. The blazer was taken from the scene by Marler's Towing and was listed as a total loss in the patrol's report.