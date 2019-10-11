{{featured_button_text}}
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two serious vehicle accidents in the area Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:50 p.m. on Interstate 55 at the 143.2 mile marker in Ste. Genevieve County, Joseph D. Shilharvey, 57, of Warrenton, was attempting to cross the roadway on foot and was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by Michelle H. Gerard, 49, of Cape Girardeau.

Shilharvey was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:50 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler.

Gerard was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was uninjured.

In Madison County, at 11:24 p.m., a single vehicle accident occurred on Highway 72 one half mile west of Route F.

A westbound 1994 Honda Civic driven by a 16-year-old juvenile of Fredericktown ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver sustained minor injuries.

A passenger, Jessica L. Adamson, 27, of Mansfield, suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center.

Both occupants were listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

