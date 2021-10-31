 Skip to main content
Pedestrian fatality on Hwy 8
MSHP

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a pedestrian was struck on Highway 8 Friday in St. Francois County.

According to the MSHP, a 2007 Cadillac Escalade being driven east on Highway 8 by De'etta S. Pierce, 36, of Springfield, at 9:05 p.m. struck Michael J. Stevens, 40, of Leadwood, who was standing in the eastbound lane. 

The report states Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:16 p.m. by St. Francois County Ambulance District personnel and was transported to the St. Francois County Medical Examiner's Office. 

According to the report, the Cadillac Escalade received moderate damage and was towed from the scene. 

