Pedestrian hit by car in Farmington Tuesday night, man injured in separate crash on Highway 8

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car while crossing Karsch Boulevard Tuesday night in Farmington.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 76-year-old James Dudley of Farmington was on foot crossing the street on West Karsch Boulevard, west of North Washington Street, at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a westbound 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by 57-year-old Novaley Bradshaw also of Farmington.

The report states Dudley was seriously injured in the collision and airlifted by LifeNet helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Bradshaw was reportedly uninjured in the accident. The report states she was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as moderate.

Earlier Tuesday, an area man was hurt in a separate accident outside Park Hills.

The MSHP crash report states that 27-year-old Jacob Huey of Ironton was driving a 2005 Chevrolet dump truck north in the area of Highway 8 and Route P Tuesday when, at 11:50 a.m., he failed to yield to an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 3500 truck driven by 21-year-old Bailey Vanvacter of Park Hills.

During the accident, Vanvacter's truck reportedly struck the driver's side of Huey's dump truck. The MSHP reports that Huey sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Vanvacter was uninjured, according to the MSHP.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and damage to both trucks was listed in the report as total.