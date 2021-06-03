Pedestrian hit by pickup on Route OO

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Fredericktown man was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday evening on Route OO, four miles north of Fredericktown in Madison County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The MSHP report states that at 9:28 p.m., a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Melanie R. Knox, 41, of Fredericktown, struck Richard M. Dawson, 18, in the roadway.

Dawson was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where he was treated for serious injuries, according to MSHP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0