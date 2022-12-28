Pedestrian hit by truck on Route D Tuesday, airlifted to hospital

An area man was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route D between Park Hills and Farmington on Tuesday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 38-year-old Brandon D. Ruck of Farmington was walking south on Highway D Tuesday, partially in the roadway.

The report states that at about 5:20 p.m., Susan E. David, 38, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra south on Route D when the front passenger's side of the vehicle hit Ruck, who was walking. The collision reportedly happened on Route D, south of Route O, between Park Hills and Farmington.

The MSHP reports that Ruck sustained serious injuries in the accident. The man was reportedly airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac helicopter. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt during the crash, was uninjured, according to the report.

Damage to the truck was listed in the report as minor.