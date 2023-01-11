Pedestrian hit in Ste. Gen County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two crashes in the Parkland over the past two days.

Troop C noted a pedestrian was hit in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning.

According to the report, a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Logan T. Kemper, 24, of Ste. Genevieve, was heading south on Route A, north of Lime Kiln Road, when it came upon a pedestrian, identified as 74-year-old Gerald S. DeRousse of Ste. Genevieve, standing in the southbound lane.

According to the patrol, Kemper swerved into the northbound lane just as DeRousse ran into the same lane. The car ended up hitting DeRousse, who reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital by private conveyance.

Damage to the car was listed as minor, and Kemper was listed as wearing a seat belt.

In an unrelated accident, Troop E reported a single-car accident involving a deer in Iron County on Tuesday evening.

Mary J. Westmoreland, 68, of Annapolis, was driving a a 2011 Chevy Equinox and sustained only minor injuries when she hit a deer while heading south on Highway 49, one mile north of Des Arc.

Westmoreland was listed as wearing a seat belt, and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.