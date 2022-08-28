Pedestrian injured by unmanned vehicle

An area woman was seriously injured Saturday while getting her mail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported Sharon F. Harper, 75, of Bonne Terre, exited her 2011 Lincoln MKX at 4:20 p.m. on Napoleon Drive, south of Rue Riviera.

The report states Harper left the vehicle to get her mail out of her mailbox. The Lincoln was improperly parked, having been inadvertantly left in "drive," causing the left rear tire of the vehicle to hit Harper.

The MSHP reports Harper received serious injuries and had to be taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac.