 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pedestrian injured by unmanned vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
MSHP accidents WEB ONLY

An area woman was seriously injured Saturday while getting her mail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported Sharon F. Harper, 75, of Bonne Terre, exited her 2011 Lincoln MKX at 4:20 p.m. on Napoleon Drive, south of Rue Riviera. 

The report states Harper left the vehicle to get her mail out of her mailbox. The Lincoln was improperly parked, having been inadvertantly left in "drive," causing the left rear tire of the vehicle to hit Harper.

The MSHP reports Harper received serious injuries and had to be taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four injured in area crashes

Four injured in area crashes

Three accidents involving area residents were reported Thursday night into Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News