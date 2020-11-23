 Skip to main content
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:30 p.m., Emma M. Sancegrow, 35, of Potosi, was walking southbound in the roadway along the 10,000 block of Delbridge Road when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Sancegrow was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South and treated for moderate injuries. The driver fled the scene and is unknown at the time of the report.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

