Pedestrian killed on Highway OO in Madison County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate several accidents happened over the weekend.

A pedestrian was killed in an accident early Sunday morning on Highway OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.

A 2003 Ford Excursion driven by Glenn A. Mohan, 45, of Farmington, was traveling southbound on Highway OO, three miles north of Fredericktown, at 4:35 a.m. when it struck Jacob T. Kirkpatrick, 25, of Bismarck, who was lying in the roadway, the report said.

Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Mohan was not injured.

Another pedestrian was seriously injured in a separate accident at 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Missouri 21 in Iron County, according to the patrol.

A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cameron J. Crane, 19, of Pilot Knob, was traveling south on Missouri Highway 21, south of County Road 11, when it struck Jeremy C. Lukefahr, 29, of Ste. Genevieve, who was in the roadway, the report said.

Lukefahr was reportedly taken by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Crane was not injured.