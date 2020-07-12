Pedestrian killed on Highway OO in Madison County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate several accidents happened over the weekend.
A pedestrian was killed in an accident early Sunday morning on Highway OO in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.
A 2003 Ford Excursion driven by Glenn A. Mohan, 45, of Farmington, was traveling southbound on Highway OO, three miles north of Fredericktown, at 4:35 a.m. when it struck Jacob T. Kirkpatrick, 25, of Bismarck, who was lying in the roadway, the report said.
Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Mohan was not injured.
Another pedestrian was seriously injured in a separate accident at 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Missouri 21 in Iron County, according to the patrol.
A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cameron J. Crane, 19, of Pilot Knob, was traveling south on Missouri Highway 21, south of County Road 11, when it struck Jeremy C. Lukefahr, 29, of Ste. Genevieve, who was in the roadway, the report said.
Lukefahr was reportedly taken by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Crane was not injured.
An Arnold man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon on Route BB in St. Francois County, according to a highway patrol report.
A 2015 Harley Davidson Tru-Glide ridden by Ronald K. Hahn, 66, was traveling north on Route BB, north of Wilker Road, when Hahn failed to negotiate a turn to the right, causing the motorcycle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn, the report said.
Hahn, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was taken by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. The damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.
According to the highway patrol, a Park Hills woman was injured in a motor scooter accident on Pimville Road Saturday evening in St. Francois County.
Melissa K. Masson, 45, was driving a 2008 Lance Vintage motor scooter southbound on Pimville Road at Highway 32 when she failed to negotiate a turn and overturned.
Masson, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was transferred by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as minor.
A Viburnam woman was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Saturday afternoon in Iron County, according to another patrol report.
Gary L. Jordan, 78, of Viburnum, was driving a 2010 Can-Am four-wheeler on a private road one and a half miles east of Viburnum when it overturned, the report said.
Passenger Victoria E. Shover, 49, was transported to Mercy St. Louis by Air Evac. Jordan was not injured.
A Caledonia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Friday evening on Missouri Highway 21 in Washington County.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas J. Coleman, 29, was traveling south at 20600 S. Highway 21 when it ran off the left edge of the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned, the report said.
Coleman, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by the Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.
The damage listed to the vehicle was total.
According to the highway patrol, a Viburnum woman was moderately injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Evans Road in Crawford County.
Bree-Anna J. Bergner, 20, was driving a 2005 Ford F-250 north on Evans Road, seven miles southwest of Steelville, when she failed to negotiate a curve after driving too fast, the report said. The vehicle began to skid and Bergner overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Passenger Henry J. Conaway, 25, of Viburnum, suffered minor injuries. Bergner and Conaway, who were reportedly not wearing seat belts, were transported by Steelville Ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate.
Bergner was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol), being a minor that was visibly intoxicated, being careless and imprudent involving an accident, operating a vehicle owned by another without insurance, and not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
