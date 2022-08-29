Pedestrian struck by own vehicle at Engler Park

First responders were called to Engler Park in Farmington at noon Saturday where a pedestrian was run over by her own vehicle.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker stated the incident was in the parking lot next to the tennis courts.

“Betty Ann Wickliff, 82, of Fredericktown, was attempting to park her 2006 GMC 1500 pickup and thought she had put the vehicle in park and tried to get out,” he said. “The investigation revealed that the vehicle was still running and in reverse. It started rolling backward and knocked her to the ground and rolled completely over her. She was able to get up and was talking to the officers.”

Due to the fact that the truck ran completely over her body, responders made the decision to send Wickliff to St. Louis for medical treatment.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the Farmington Fire Department and St. Francois County Ambulance District provided patient care and set up a landing zone at the Farmington Regional Airport where Wickliff was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital Creve Coeur.