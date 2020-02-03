{{featured_button_text}}
A Farmington man died in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Sunday night. 

At about 9:55 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) was called to Route D near Sugar Grove Road to investigate a fatal accident.

The report states an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Route D when Lee E. Lett, 36, of Farmington, ran onto the roadway and was struck. Lett was then struck by a second vehicle, a southbound 2006 Dodge 1500 driven by Zachary L. Breakfield, 23, of Farmington.

Lett was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:25 p.m. by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin.

As of Monday morning, MSHP has not yet released any information on the first vehicle that left the scene.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

