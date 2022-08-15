Pedestrian struck on Pimville Road

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle this weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Jamie L. Petty, 35, of Park Hills was traveling westbound on Pimville Road east of St. Joe State Park Road in a 2010 Kia Optima when she swerved to avoid a deer. Petty did not observe a pedestrian, Travis J. McDaniel, 37, of Park Hills, lying in the westbound lane. The right front tire of Petty’s car struck McDaniel.

McDaniel was transported by Air Evac Helicopter to Mercy St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries.

A Pevely resident was injured in a crash in Madison County.

MSHP reports at 7 a.m. Sunday in Madison County, Dakota M. Henson, 27, of Pevely, was traveling south on U.S. 67 5 miles south of Cherokee Pass in a 2001 Honda Civic when he ran off the left side of the roadway, down a deep embankment and overturned.

Henson was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. The report states that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.