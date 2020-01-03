{{featured_button_text}}
Pedestrian struck on U.S. 67
An Arkansas man sustained serious injuries Thursday night after being struck by a passing vehicle while walking across U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 39-year-old William Rawls, of Paragould, Arkansas, was walking across the northbound passing lane of U.S. 67, north of Route H.

The man had just been involved in a minor accident with another vehicle and had crossed the highway to check on the other driver, according to officials.

The report states that Daona Parker, 47, of Poplar Bluff, was driving northbound on U.S. 67 in a 1994 Ford Ranger when at 8:40 p.m., she struck Rawls with the front of the truck while he was crossing the highway, having been unable to see the man.

Rawls was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis to be treated for serious injuries.

Parker received minor injuries in the crash and the report indicates that she was wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as “minor.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

