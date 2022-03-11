Pedestrian struck on US 67 Wednesday

A Fredericktown man received minor injuries in an accident on US 67 in Madison County Monday evening, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 7:50 p.m., Amanda S. Nanney, 48, of Perryville, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on US 67, one mile north of Cherokee Pass, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

According to the report, pedestrian, Paul R. Shields, 50, of Fredericktown, received minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to Madison Medical Center.

Nanney was reported as wearing her safety device and the vehicle was driven from the scene with minor damage.

