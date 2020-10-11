Plane crash Sunday morning

Wolf Creek Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a plane crash in a harvested bean field off of Hildebrecht Road, southwest of Farmington.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Wolf Creek Fire Department Chief Bart Mabry, the Texas family in the small plane was en route back to the Dallas area after visiting family in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Purdue University. The engine failed and an "unscheduled landing" was made.

The mom, dad and daughter were all uninjured, Mabry said, and appeared to be in good spirits.

"As bad as it sounds, it was comparatively uneventful," Mabry said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.