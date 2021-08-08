Potosi man dies in accident on Route U on Sunday morning

A Potosi man died in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Route U in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report.

The patrol reports that at 5:20 a.m., a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Wesley R. Timmons, 24, of Potosi, was traveling north on Route U, north of Hopewell Road, when it left the east side of the road and struck a driveway embankment. This caused the vehicle to become airborne before overturning and ejecting the driver.

Timmons, who MSHP reported was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 5:52 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield.

The report lists moderate damage to the vehicle.

According to a separate MSHP accident report, a Park Hills man was seriously injured in a UTV accident on Friday night in St. Francois County.

Kolby R. Buckley, 24, of Park Hills, was driving a 2014 Can-Am Maverick east on Route B at Russell Road at 11:50 p.m. when the right rear tire of the UTV dropped off the right edge of the road. The driver over corrected to the left, traveled across the center of the road, and struck the ground off the left edge of the road, which caused it to overturn.

Buckley was taken by Air Evac Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The report said he was wearing a seat belt and the UTV was totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

