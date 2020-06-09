Potosi man injured in crash

On Monday, a man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Washington County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 41-year-old Joey A. Pashea, of Potosi, was operating a 2000 Honda CR125 motorcycle eastbound on Lakota Road when he lost control of the cycle and it overturned, ejecting the man. The accident occurred at 7:25 p.m. west of Watersedge Road.
Pashea sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
