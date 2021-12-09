 Skip to main content
Potosi man injured when semi overturns

WEB only Crash
File

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Potosi man was seriously injured in Jefferson County on Thursday morning.

The report indicates a 2005 Freightliner Columbia being driven by John H. Jolly, 44, of Potosi, was traveling north on the lot of the Jefferson County Highway Department at 2960 Lee Pyle Rd. and unloading its dump trailer and driving forward when a gust of wind struck its left side and it overturned.

Jolly was listed as not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred and was said to have incurred serious injuries. Damage to the Freightliner was listed as moderate.

An unrelated accident was reported to have occurred Wednesday evening in Jefferson County when a 2005 Chevy Cobalt being driven by Logan M. Boley, 20, of Potosi, was traveling north on US 61 a quarter mile north of Valles Mines School Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees.

Both Boley and a passenger, Patience F. Barton, 21, of Bonne Terre were listed as receiving minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Valle Ambulance. Damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive. The MSHP reports Boley was not wearing a seat belt, while Barton was.

