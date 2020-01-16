{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash
A Potosi man died after a crash involving a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 3 p.m. Timothy Buerk Jr., 35, of Potosi, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord west on South Outer Road east of the 243 mile marker in Franklin County and Robert Strode, 21, of St. Clair, was driving a 2019 Mack Dump Truck east. Both vehicles swerved to avoid each other. The front of the dump truck struck the left front of the Honda. 

Buerk was pronounced dead on the scene.

